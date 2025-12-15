Devin Williams Review is Good News for Yankees

Devin Williams is headed across town after a career-low season with the New York Yankees, and an MLB insider doesn't see him as improvement from the New York Mets' latest closer.

The Mets also lost Edwin Diaz this offseason, arguably the best closer in the game and a highly-coveted free agent, to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Now with Williams as their primary closer (unless they continue shopping), the Mets may be faced with the same issues the Yankees were up against over the summer.

"It’s hard to imagine they believe that removing the perpetually upbeat Brandon Nimmo and Edwin Díaz enhances the room," The New York Post's Jon Heyman wrote, on the Mets' clubhouse atmosphere. "Nor should they think adding Devin Williams does, either. Both Brewers and Yankees people seemed relieved when he left [...]."

"Williams isn’t a disrupter and he seemed more comfortable late last year. But the switch from Díaz to Williams is an undeniable downer, even beyond the 2025 performance gap."

Mets' Offseason So Far

Sep 18, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Edwin Diaz (39) pitches against the San Diego Padres during the ninth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Mets' offseason so far has been shocking. An early move to trade beloved outfielder Brandon Nimmo to the Texas Rangers for infielder Marcus Semien was a blow to fans, and the moves since (losing Diaz to the reigning champs and now Pete Alonso to the Orioles) haven't exactly been well-received either.

Diaz himself was blindsided by the acquisition, per Jeff Passan, as the Mets reportedly did not call Diaz to inform him of the Williams deal.

"Now, he's a free agent so perhaps that's understandable, but he was not happy about that," Passan said, via Bleacher Report.

Williams' Season With the Yankees

Sep 30, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees relief pitcher Devin Williams (38) pitches against the Boston Red Sox during the eighth inning of game one of the Wildcard round of the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Yankees' current closer, David Bednar, took over for Williams following the trade deadline, and Williams bounced back nicely in a lower-leverage role. He wound up finishing the season with a tidy 0.00 postseason ERA in four games and earned himself a standing ovation in Yankee Stadium coming off the mound in Game 3 of the ALDS.

However, his career-low 4.79 ERA on the season left fans mistrustful of their Opening Day closer. Prior to 2025, Williams had never had an ERA lower than 3.95 (in 2019, his rookie season), achieving a career-best 0.33 ERA in 2020 over 22 games. Williams had an elite reputation when the Yankees signed him, and he may have simply been a bad fit for the city after those six elite seasons in Milwaukee.

Williams may be able to turn it around with another New York team, or he might prove to be a poor fit anywhere in the city. In any case, it's obvious the Mets are willing to take that chance.

Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!