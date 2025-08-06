Former Yankees Pitcher Makes Nationals Debut
Former New York Yankees right-handed reliever Clayton Beeter made his debut for the Washington Nationals on Tuesday night against the Athletics.
Beeter, who was sent to the Nats as part of a package for utility man Amed Rosario on July 26, took over for All-Star starter MacKenzie Gore in the top of the fourth inning as the A's led 7-0.
With a runner on first and no outs, Beeter gave up a two-run home run to JJ Bleday, the first batter he faced in a Washington uniform, extending the A's lead to 9-0.
Though Beeter also allowed a pair of walks in the inning, the A's did not push across another run against him.
In three appearances and four innings for the Rochester Red Wings, Washington's Triple-A affiliate, Beeter logged a 6.75 ERA before being recalled.
He played collegiately at Texas Tech University, where he recorded a 2.81 ERA across 25 games and 41 2/3 innings between the 2019 and 2020 campaigns.
The Los Angeles Dodgers proceeded to select Beeter in the second round of the 2020 MLB Draft. He signed for an above-slot bonus of $1,196,500 and didn't make his professional debut in 2020 after the minor league season was cancelled due to COVID.
In a combined 28 outings (27 starts) and 52 1/3 innings between High-A Great Lakes and Double-A Tulsa during 2021, Beeter pitched to a 3.44 ERA with 78 strikeouts.
He posted a 4.56 ERA over 25 appearances (23 starts) for Tulsa in 2022 before a deadline deal sent him to the Yankees for Joey Gallo.
Beeter was responsible for a 2.13 ERA in seven starts for Double-A Somerset to close out the 2022 campaign. In 2023, he put up a 3.62 ERA in 27 outings (26 starts) between Somerset and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
The Yankees placed Beeter on their Opening Day roster in 2024, though he was optioned after throwing a scoreless inning in his major league debut on March 29 against the Houston Astros. He was recalled in September and gave up two earned runs over 2 2/3 innings after dealing with a shoulder injury for a majority of the year.
Beeter was placed on the injured list with a shoulder injury at the beginning of this season as well, though he was activated on May 16 and optioned to Triple-A.
In two appearances for the Yankees at the big league level this year, he allowed six earned runs in 3 2/3 frames.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!