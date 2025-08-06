Padres Demote Former Yankees Pitcher a Week After Trade
The long and winding road is taking former New York Yankees pitcher JP Sears back to the minors. MLB Trade Rumors reports that the San Diego Padres demoted Sears to Triple-A El Paso.
The Padres acquired Sears last week before the July 31 MLB trade deadline in the blockbuster deal which also sent All-Star closer Mason Miller from the Athletics to San Diego.
Sears made his Padres debut Monday, giving up five runs in five innings of work in a 6-2 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks. He's 7-10 this year with a 5.12 ERA in 23 starts.
However, Sears has proven to be an innings-eater during his time in the majors, which bodes well for a return to The Show in the future.
"This is the first time in two and a half years that Sears heads to the minors," MLB Trade Rumors' Anthony Franco wrote Tuesday. "He broke camp with the A’s in 2023 and has been in the majors since then. Sears has also avoided the injured list for that entire time.
"As a result, he’s tied for fifth in MLB with 87 starts since the beginning of the ’23 season. The durability is the big selling point, as his production (4.62 ERA/4.56 SIERA) over that stretch is that of a fifth or sixth starter," Franco added.
The southpaw made his MLB debut in 2022 with the Yankees and he turned heads during his short stay in the Bronx. He went 3-0 with a 2.05 ERA in seven games, including two starts.
New York sent Sears to Oakland before the 2022 trade deadline in the deal which brought right-handers Frankie Montas and Lou Trivino to the Yankees.
Sears, 29, still has three years of arbitration eligibility remaining, according to Spotrac.
