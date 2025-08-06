Phillies Sign Former Yankees Pitcher
One person's trash is another person's treasure. Just ask the Philadelphia Phillies, who reportedly signed former New York Yankees reliever Lou Trivino to a minor-league contract, days after being released by the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The Athletic's Matt Gelb was the first to report the news. Trivino joins a Phillies organization that's poised for a deep playoff run after acquiring closer Jhoan Duran before the July 31 MLB trade deadline.
Trivino, 33, started the 2025 season with the San Francisco Giants, who released the right-hander in May after he posted a 5.84 ERA in 11 appearances. He quickly signed with the Dodgers and made 26 appearances with a 3.76 ERA for Los Angeles.
But with the Dodgers' pitching staff getting healthy for the stretch run, Trivino found himself the odd man out and was released last month.
Trivino made his MLB debut in 2018 with the Oakland A's, who traded him (along with right-hander Frankie Montas) to the Yankees before the trade deadline in 2022. He made 25 appearance for New York with a stellar 1.66 ERA.
His time in the Bronx was cut short by Tommy John surgery, which cost Trivino the 2023 and 2024 seasons.
MLB Trade Rumors notes the righty hasn't been the same pitcher since returning to the mound.
"This version of Trivino didn’t look nearly as sharp as the pre-injury iteration. His fastball, which averaged 97.3 mph at its peak and 95.6 mph in the three years leading up to his surgery, has sat at 94.7 mph thus far. Trivino’s 1.40 HR/9 is a career-high, and his opponents’ chase rate and swinging-strike rate are both considerably lower than at his best," according to MLB Trade Rumors' Steve Adams.
By signing with the Phillies, Trivino positions himself to be a bullpen piece down the stretch. Philadelphia previously fortified its bullpen by signing former Yankees reliever David Robertson in July. MLB.com's Todd Zolecki reported the Phillies gave Robertson a prorated one-year, $16 million contract.
Philadelphia (65-48) has a two 1/2 game lead over the New York Mets in the National League East. FanGraphs gives the Phillies a 12.1% chance of winning the World Series. Those odds are second-best to the Dodgers (19.9%).
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!