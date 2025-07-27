Yankees Trade Reliever for Nationals Infielder
The New York Yankees remain active before the July 31 trade deadline, as YES Network's Jack Curry has reported that the club is acquiring infielder Amed Rosario from the Washington Nationals in exchange for a package including right-handed reliever Clayton Beeter and outfield prospect Browm Martinez.
Rosario now joins Ryan McMahon both in the Yankees' infield and as the team's first two additions at this year's deadline.
A former New York Mets top prospect who made his major league debut in 2017, Rosario was included in the trade that sent star shortstop Francisco Lindor to Queens in January 2021.
Rosario, who has also spent time with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Tampa Bay Rays and Cincinnati Reds, has hit .270/.310/.426 with five home runs, 18 RBIs and a stolen base over 46 games and 158 plate appearances for Washington this season.
The 29-year-old has spent a majority of his time at third and second base in 2025, though he also has experience at shortstop and in the outfield. He performed rather poorly at the hot corner in the nation's capital, however, evidenced by his -3 Defensive Runs Saved and -5 Outs Above Average.
Rosario, as a right-handed hitter who mashes left-handed pitching, could form a platoon of sorts with McMahon, who is a left-handed hitter.
Beeter, whom the Yankees landed in a 2022 deadline deal with the Dodgers that sent Joey Gallo the other way, had struggled mightily in his brief major league stints with the club, logging a 9.82 ERA across 7 1/3 total innings since 2024. He was far more productive with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this year, though, with a 3.10 ERA in 18 outings.
Martinez, who was not ranked among the Yankees' top 30 prospects by MLB Pipeline, is an 18-year-old right-handed hitter who has slashed an impressive .404/.507/.632 in the Dominican Summer League this season.
