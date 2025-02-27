Former New York Yankees Pitcher Believes They Were 'Better Team' in World Series
The New York Yankees made the World Series last year for the first time since winning it in 2009.
But this time, they fell short against the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games.
Even though the Yankees lost, there is at least one player who believes they were the better team in the World Series.
"They can talk whatever they want to talk, but we win Game 1 — which we should have — we lost 2 and 3, we win Game 4 and we should have won Game 5. Then we go back to LA up 3 to 2," Nestor Cortes said while talking with Fox Sports. "So people can say it slipped away from us, people can say we made a lot of mistakes, which we did. But at the end of the day, we were the better team. I see it that way, and I'm sure everybody in that clubhouse sees it that way."
Cortes came into the game in the 10th inning of Game 1.
The bases were loaded with the Yankees winning 3-2.
Freddie Freeman then launched a game-winning grand slam off the left-handed pitcher.
Still, Cortes believes that is a game they should have won.
Game 5 is the other one Cortes believes the Yankees gave away. New York allowed five runs in the sixth inning to give up the lead, and then another two runs in the eighth, which ultimately lost them the game.
That is all in the past now.
The 30-year-old was traded in the offseason as part of the deal that sent Devin Williams to New York.
Cortes, now a member of the Milwaukee Brewers, is slotted to be the second or third starter in the rotation. According to the FanGraphs steamer projections, he is predicted to make 41 appearances, including 23 starts while accumulating 146.0 innings pitched. The projections also have him finishing with a 4.00 ERA and being worth 1.9 Wins Above Replacement.
The former 36th-round pick is in a contract year.
He has not signed any extension with the Brewers yet, so as it stands right now, he will be a free agent at the end of the season.
Per Spotrac, Cortes has a market value of a little over $15 million AAV.
A good season on the mound would get him paid next winter.
The All-Star pitcher may still have some pain left over from the World Series loss, but he should be looking forward to a fresh start in Milwaukee.