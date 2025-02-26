Former New York Yankees Star Has Surprising Stance on New Facial Hair Policy
One of the longest standing traditions in baseball was the New York Yankees policy against their players and on-field personnel in uniform having facial hair.
However, that policy is no more, as managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner amended the policy, as uniformed members of the team can now have well-groomed beards, a huge change from how things have been.
In some regard the change makes sense.
Manager Aaron Boone has made mention that a few potential targets in free agency would not consider the Yankees because of the facial hair policy being in place. Missing out on even one addition because of a policy the team enforces that no one else in the league has would certainly be frustrating.
Alas, there are some people who don’t like that the change has been made as part of the lore and tradition of the franchise is the clean-shaven policy.
To the surprise of many, one of the former players who has spoken out against the policy change is Johnny Damon.
The talented outfielder became synonymous with long hair and a beard during his time with the Boston Red Sox as part of “the Idiots” who helped break the curse and win the World Series in 2004.
When he hit free agency following the 2005 campaign, he certainly disappointed the Red Sox fan base when he signed a four-year, $52 million contract with their bitter rivals.
Upon putting pen to paper, it almost meant cutting his hair and shaving his beard.
It was fair for anyone to guess that he would have liked the policy change being in place during his playing days, but those people would have been wrong.
In a video that he posted to Instagram, Damon spoke about the facial hair policy change and is not in agreement with it being made.
"I just heard that the Yankees are not requiring people to cut their hair and trim their beards...I think we need to keep it how it was, with respect to Yogi Berra, Joe DiMaggio, Mickey Mantle, Derek Jeter and Mariano [Rivera]...
"The Yankees are a tradition," Damon continued. "Let's keep it. I cut these lovely locks off many years ago because George Steinbrenner is such a great human being, such a great boss, that I wasn't even going to question it. Let's keep the policies the same. Listen to your bosses, always bring your A-game, and let's go!"
Damon has grown back his long hair and beard in retirement, but believes New York should still hold their players to the same standard on the field as he was and plenty of other greats before him.
In his four seasons with the Yankees, he recorded a slash line of .285/.363/.458 with 77 home runs, 125 doubles, 15 triples, 93 stolen bases and 296 RBI.