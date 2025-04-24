Former New York Yankees Star Reveals Hidden Role in Blockbuster Juan Soto Trade
If it weren't for Michael King, the New York Yankees might not have gotten Juan Soto from the San Diego Padres two winters ago.
In a recent interview with Underdog Fantasy Sports, King revealed how he unwittingly boosted his trade value during the 2023 season.
King debuted with the Yankees in 2019 and pitched primarily out of the bullpen in his first few seasons. In 2022, he established himself as one of the best relievers in baseball, going 6-3 with a 2.29 ERA, a 1.00 WHIP and 66 strikeouts in 51 innings.
The talented right-hander didn't like pitching in relief, however, and wanted to be a starter. He correctly assessed that he was too valuable to be in the bullpen and deserved more innings.
King pressured Aaron Boone to put him in the rotation, but Boone was initially reluctant. After some injuries, however, he finally gave King a chance to prove himself down the stretch.
The move paid off, as King shined in the rotation. He made nine starts, going 1-4 with a 2.23 ERA, a 1.14 WHIP and a 51:9 K/BB ratio in 40.1 innings.
That stretch paid major dividends after the season, too, when the Padres were looking to move Soto in his final year before free agency. They were looking for a young, controllable starting pitcher, and King fit the bill.
The Yankees ended up including him among the five players they sent to San Diego for Soto and Trent Grisham in December 2023.
Being a key part of such a historic trade is pretty cool, and King likes to joke that he's the reason New York got Soto.
"I told (the Yankees) 'the only way you guys got Soto is because I was built up as a starter.' The Padres aren't trading for a middle reliever," King said.
While Brian Cashman likely could have just included a different player in the deal, King's strong finish to 2023 undoubtedly made him a more desirable trade chip.
So far, the trade has worked out great for both sides. Soto helped lead New York to the World Series last year before leaving in free agency, while Grisham has quietly emerged as one of the best hitters in baseball this season.
Meanwhile, King has flourished for San Diego, cementing himself as one of the league's best starting pitchers and a legitimate ace.
Both teams made the playoffs last year and are off to great starts this season, although the Yankees probably wish they still had King around given all the pitching injuries they've endured this season.