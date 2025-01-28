Former Yankees Reliever Signs One-Year Deal with Pittsburgh
The New York Yankees are in desperate need of left-handed bullpen help ahead of Opening Day. After signing a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday, one former Yankee southpaw is now off the free-agent market.
After pitching in fifteen games for the Yankees last season, Tim Mayza was non-tendered by the team in November, making him a free agent. The Yankees signed Mayza to a minor-league deal in July after he was designated for assignment by the Toronto Blue Jays; in 15 games with the Bronx Bombers, the 33-year-old lefty had a 4.00 ERA and 1.17 WHIP while giving up eight earned runs across 18 innings pitched.
Mayza had spent all seven seasons of his career in the Blue Jays organization after being drafted by Toronto in the twelfth round of the 2013 June MLB Amateur Draft. The southpaw has a career 20-9 record with a 3.88 ERA across 301.2 innings.
As first reported by Alex Stumpf of MLB.com, Mayza’s deal with the Pirates is for $1.15 million, pending a physical. The Pirates have a full 40-man roster and will need to make a corresponding move to add Mayza when the deal is finalized.
Mayza joins a young Pirates bullpen with two other lefty relievers: Joey Wentz and another former Yankee, Caleb Ferguson. At 33 years of age, Mayza will be the oldest reliever in the Pirates’ bullpen.
As it stands, the Yankees do not have a single left-handed reliever in their bullpen. Pat Ragazzo of Yankees On SI tweeted earlier on Monday that the team and left-handed reliever Tim Hill were interested in a reunion. Although Mayza was also an affordable veteran option, the Yankees chose not to offer him a deal back in November when he was non-tendered.