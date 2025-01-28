Yankees Remain in Mix on Reunion With Lefty Reliever Tim Hill
If there is a glaring hole that needs to be addressed for the New York Yankees before the season starts, it is a left-handed presence in the bullpen.
According to Pat Ragazzo of Yankees On SI, the Yankees remain very interested in bringing back left-handed reliever Tim Hill for the 2025 season. While there are multiple teams interested in the southpaw’s services, sources tell Ragazzo that Hill would very much welcome a reunion in the Bronx.
For the Yankees, re-signing Hill should be treated as a priority; as currently constructed, the bullpen has no left-handed relievers. Despite the Yankees adding multiple relievers in the offseason, all of them have been right-handed.
Hill had a solid year for the Yankees as a dependable, high-leverage arm. The 34-year-old posted a 2.05 ERA and 1.02 WHIP across 44 innings pitched in the regular season. In the playoffs, Hill allowed just one earned run across 8.1 innings during the Yankees’ run to the World Series.
Ragazzo’s sources mentioned several other teams interested in Hill, including the Los Angeles Dodgers, Arizona Diamondbacks, Colorado Rockies, Los Angeles Angels, and New York Mets. The Yankees’ cross-town rivals from Queens have already signed superstar outfielder Juan Soto and former closer Clay Holmes away from the Bronx. After recently signing former Atlanta Braves closer A.J. Minter, the Mets are looking to add more depth to the back of the pen.
The Yankees will need to pay up for Hill’s services this season, especially with so much interest from other teams. Last season, Hill signed a one-year $740,000 deal with the Yankees in June after being designated for assignment by the Chicago White Sox. Before his release, he was on a one-year, $1.8 million deal with Chicago.