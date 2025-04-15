Four Players Yankees Could Trade For With Need at Third Base Still Apparent
The New York Yankees have been a bit uneven to start this season, but are still in first place atop the AL East.
Even though the starting pitching has been a huge issue, they are still contenders if they are able to add to their rotation.
That isn't the only hole in the roster, though. Third base was a concern entering the year and Oswaldo Cabrera hasn't done much to ease those concerns.
That has produced the worst results of any spot in the lineup with a .255/.321/.294 slash line across all of the players there.
The trade market isn't anything crazy right now at third base, but is full of veterans that could be worth a look down the stretch.
Athletics 3B Luis Urias
Urias has been hot to start the year with a .308/.375/.538 slash line with just one strikeout to two walks so far.
It is a small sample size at 17 plate appearances, but he has always been someone that draws walks well and isn't too much of a strikeout machine.
He has been at least league average at the plate for much of the last few years with an OPS+ of 106 dating back to 2021.
Houston Astros UTIL Mauricio Dubon
Dubon is a risk, given that he has been ice cold at the plate this year, but at least would give them a huge defensive upgrade.
The 30-year-old is someone that could play seven positions on the field well.
He has also notably switched to a torpedo bat in the last few days and has gone 3-for-5 since the switch.
He has shown flashes at the plate before and would certainly be worth a trade if he can at least be average with a bat in his hand.
Tampa Bay Rays 3B Yandy Diaz
Diaz has found his groove again and could be the biggest impact player on this list if the Rays finally make the right choice and trade him away.
He posted a .143/.178/.368 slash line over the first 10 games, but has brought that up to a much more respectable .375/.400/.792 in the last six.
The 33-year-old has been an elite offensive presence for a long time and would be an excellent addition to this Yankees lineup.
San Diego Padres 1B Luis Arraez
Arraez could be a sneaky move for third, but would certainly be switching out any defense for a guranteed bat.
He played third base a few years ago. He doesn't defend well there, but he doesn't really anywhere.
The 28-year-old has been an All-Star for the last three seasons and has a .326/.368/.425 slash line dating back to the start of 2022.