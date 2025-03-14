Could New York Yankees Rekindle Trade Interest with Rival After Stanton Injury?
The New York Yankees are dealing with a number of injuries both within the lineup and on the pitching staff.
Staring down the barrel of a possible disaster of a season due to an offense which may not be able to produce and a starting rotation which is going to have a tough time making up for it if there's a lack of runs being scored.
New York potentially could have weathered the storm of Giancarlo Stanton and DJ LeMahieu being out if their rotation was not in shambles as well, but dealing with both is a tall ask for a team missing now several of its best players.
The Yankees have been linked to several starting pitchers in the trade market, but recent comments from general manager Brian Cashman certainly do not inspire hope they will be addressing the losses of Luis Gil and Gerrit Cole with outside additions.
As for Stanton, things seem like a mystery with him potentially in need of season-ending surgery, something which would deprive New York's lineup of its most productive piece from this past season. If Cashman is determined to stay the course with what the team has in the pitching department, perhaps he could be willing to take a big swing to add a powerful bat.
Earlier this offseason, trade rumors surrounded Tampa Bay Rays All-Star infielder Yandy Díaz. On a team not likely to contend and entering the final year of his contract, Díaz seems like someone who the Rays would be eager to trade in order to add to their talented farm system.
For the Yankees — who according to Cashman claim to be tapped out financially — is owed a very reasonable $10 million figure for a player of his caliber this season and has the chance to be retained in 2026 on a club option for $12 million.
Díaz has played both first base and third base throughout his career and has the chance to kill two birds with one stone for New York. Even if LeMahieu is healthy — which might be the biggest if in the Bronx — he is not a viable solution at the hot corner for a competitive Major League team at this stage in his career.
If the Yankees would be willing to move Díaz back to third even though his defense there is subpar, he could solve a major issue in the lineup.
He also could potentially be had for a reasonable asking price in a trade after following up his career 2023 season with a bit of a dud in 2024. Slashing .330/.410/.522 with 22 home runs, Díaz was a legitimate MVP candidate before those marks dipped to .281/.341/.414 with 14 home runs.
If Diaz can even be anywhere close to the same player he was in 2023 he instantly makes New York significantly better. That even includes putitng him in the role of designated hitter while they wait for Stanton to come back.
Whether or not the Yankees would be willing to make an aggressive move like this however is an entirely different discussion, but if they want to win and have a chance to defend their American League pennant, then aggressive moves are the way to do it.