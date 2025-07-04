Game Recap: Yankees Lose to Blue Jays in Sweep
The New York Yankees were down 3-0 heading into the final game of this series with the Toronto Blue Jays, and have now lost both the series and the top spot in the American League East.
At the top of the first with Blue Jays pitcher Chris Bassitt starting, Yankees outfielder Trent Grisham grounded out, first baseman Ben Rice struck out, and outfielder Aaron Judge was hit with a pitch. Outfielder Cody Bellinger hit a single to send Judge to second before third baseman Jazz Chisolm struck out.
Yankees starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt allowed one double in the bottom of the first, to Blue Jays outfielder Addison Barger who has been trouble for the Yankees throughout the series.
In the top of the second, Jasson Domínguez hit a single, shortstop Anthony Volpe flied out and catcher Austin Wells (back for the first time following a brief injury to his left index finger) grounded out, sending Domínguez to second. Oswald Peraza, playing second base for this game, struck out.
Schmidt allowed no hits in the bottom of the second inning, leaving the score at 1-0 Blue Jays heading into the third.
Grisham got the third inning started with his 16th homer of the season, tying the game 1-1. Rice hit a single, Judge grounded into double play after which both he and Rice were out. Bellinger struck out.
Schmidt allowed two runs and three hits at the bottom of the third, including a home run from Blue Jays outfielder George Springer who had hit a grand slam during Toronto's Canada Day win on Wednesday. The inning ended at 3-1 Blue Jays.
In the top of the fourth, Chisholm struck out and Domínguez hit a triple before Volpe singled to right, driving Domínguez in. Wells doubled and Peraza struck out before Volpe scored on a wild pitch. Bassitt walked Grisham and struck Rice out, leaving the score at 3-3.
After three innings and 55 pitches, Schmidt left the game with right forearm tightness and was swapped out for Clayton Beeter. Schmidt, who has a 3.32 ERA this season and a 4-4 record, has been an asset amidst an in-doubt pitching roster, leading to concern after his departure from this game.
Beeter allowed two runs and two hits in the bottom of the fourth, ending the inning at 5-3 Blue Jays. Bassitt allowed just one hit in the top of the fifth, a single from Domínguez, in an otherwise uneventful frame. Judge walked, Bellinger and Chisholm both flied out, followed by the Domínguez single, then Volpe fouled out.
At the bottom of the fifth, Beeter allowed a homer from Barger before relief pitcher Jonathan Loáisiga took over to finish the inning, the score at 6-3 Blue Jays heading into the sixth.
Bassitt was replaced by Braydon Fisher during the top of the sixth, neither allowed any hits. Wells and Peraza struck out and Grisham walked on Bassitt's watch, then Rice grounded out off Fisher. At the bottom of the sixth, Loáisiga allowed just one hit, to Springer.
Judge scored on a Chisholm double at the top of the seventh, then Domínguez struck out before Volpe grounded out to drive Bellinger in, garnering some hope as the Yankees crept up, 6-5 at the end of the frame. Yankees relief pitcher Mark Leiter Jr. came in for the bottom of the seventh, allowing just one hit, a single, from Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk.
In the top of the eighth inning, Grisham struck out and Rice flied out before Blue Jays pitcher Chad Green intentionally walked Judge and was swapped out for pitcher Justin Bruihl. Bellinger struck out. Blue Jays outfielder Nathan Lukes singled off Yankees relief pitcher Luke Weaver in the bottom of the eighth before Springer hit a home run for his second multi-homer game this season. Lukes scored, and the score heading into the ninth inning was 8-5.
Chisholm flied out, Domínguez hit a double, Volpe lined out and Wells lined out in the top of the ninth, ending the four-game series in a sweep and securing the AL East lead for the Blue Jays. The Yankees will play a subway series with the New York Mets this weekend, beginning on Friday at 3:10 p.m.
