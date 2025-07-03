Pitching Lost Yankees AL East Lead
The New York Yankees have officially lost their lead of the AL East, losing three straight games against the Toronto Blue Jays. While much of the Yankees' struggles this last month have come on the offensive side, that wasn't the case with the latest loss.
Pitching difficulties were a dominant force on Wednesday night. Starter Will Warren gave up eight runs (all of them earned) and ten hits in four innings. Seven of those runs came in the first inning alone, including two home runs by outfielders Addison Barger and Savis Schneider. By the time Warren's four innings were up, the Yankees hadn't scored a single run.
Warren was replaced by Ian Hamilton, who did better, pitching 1.2 innings with just one hit allowed. The Pinstripes' offensive luck changed in the fifth inning as well. Giancarlo Stanton scored his first home run of the season after missing almost the entire first half with Tennis elbow in both arms. It was an impressive six-run inning that brought the score to 6-8.
However, things went south for the Pinstripes when Hamilton was replaced by Tim Hill, who gave up one hit and one earned run in his 1.1 innings on the mound.
While the Yankees were able to tie it up at the top of the eighth, things went from bad to worse when they brought in Devin Williams. Williams allowed two more runs for a final score of 11-9 and cemented the Blue Jays' spot at the top of the division with the Yankees.
This isn't Williams' first blown save this season, or even his first against the Blue Jays. He was pulled from the closer spot in April after allowing another loss to the very same team. Williams was placed back into the lineup after his replacement, Luke Weaver, was out for almost three weeks with a hamstring injury.
It's clear that something has to change in the bullpen for the Yankees. While they experienced some offensive challenges lately, it's clear that run support is available and abundant. They'll have until July 31 to add new talent ahead of the MLB trade deadline.
