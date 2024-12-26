Inside The Pinstripes

Gleyber Torres Called a Potential 'Great Pickup' for Yankees Rival

Former New York Yankees infielder Gleyber Torres makes a lot of sense for this AL East foe.

Jul 5, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres (25) reacts after safely reaching first base on an infield single during the fourth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium. Torres would leave the game with an injury after the play. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
One of the best infielders still available in free agency this offseason is former New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres.

There was some speculation early in the offseason that Torres, who has posted a career .265 batting average with a .775 OPS and 138 home runs since debuting with the Yankees in 2018, could return to New York. But that sentiment has since shifted, as shown by YES Network studio analyst Jack Curry saying, "There’s been some rumors about Gleyber Torres, I don’t expect Gleyber Torres returning," during a December 23 episode of "Yankees Hot Stove".

If Torres won't remain a Yankee, it seems that many believe he's still likely to remain in the AL East. And a December 26 article from Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller suggests that he would make sense for the Yankees' biggest rival.

"As far as the bats go, second base is a huge question mark for the Red Sox, and pretty much all of their depth elsewhere is in the form of highly touted prospects who have yet to play in the majors," Miller wrote.

"It would take some getting used to after he spent the past seven years with the Yankees, but Gleyber Torres could be a great pickup for a Boston team that should have a fair amount of money left in its budget."

Yankees fans would surely prefer Torres join any team aside from the Boston Red Sox. But if that's who offers the 28-year-old the most lucrative deal this winter, Yankees fans might have to get used to rooting against him.

