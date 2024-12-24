Gleyber Torres Not Expected to Return to Yankees
Many New York Yankees fans had a rollercoaster relationship with second baseman Gleyber Torres during the 2024 season.
Torres was criticized for his slow start at the plate during the regular season, which was compounded by his struggles both in the field and on the base paths, which is proven by his advanced stats.
Then Yankees manager Aaron Boone put Torres in the leadoff spot in mid-August, which allowed the 28-year-old to thrive offensively. While his defensive and baserunning struggles persisted, Torres' timely hitting became a crucial part of the Yankees making it to the World Series.
Now Torres is an unrestricted free agent. And whether it's him being linked to AL East foes, the lack of other appealing middle infield options in free agency, or some combination of those two and/or other factors, many fans are expressing their desire for Gleyber to re-sign with New York this offseason.
Although these fans won't like the sentiment that YES Network studio analyst Jack Curry shared during a December 23 episode of "Yankees Hot Stove".
"There’s been some rumors about Gleyber Torres, I don’t expect Gleyber Torres returning," Curry allegedly said during the show, which has since been reposted on X.
Spotrac projects that Torres will sign a three-year, $22 million contract this offseason. While it's unclear whether New York's front office thinks this is too much for the 28-year-old or whether they would simply prefer to move on and find someone else to assume second base, it seems that Torres' time in the Bronx may be over.