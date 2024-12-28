Gleyber Torres Reveals He Never Received Contract Offer From Yankees
On Friday, second baseman Gleyber Torres officially ended his tenure with the New York Yankees by signing a one-year, $15 million contract with the Detroit Tigers.
The departure of the 28-year-old seemed like a foregone conclusion, as several reporters (such as Jack Curry of YES Network) confirmed the Bronx Bombers' lack of interest in a reunion. However, the day after signing with the Tigers, Torres revealed that the Yankees never sent him a contract offer at all, despite his on-field success and status as a clubhouse fixture.
"After the World Series, I got a lot of phone calls from other teams and just focused to get an opportunity in another place," Torres said. "I feel like I have to play where somebody wants to give the best for me, and I just want to be available to do the best for the team. I've got great friends there, great communication with the entire organization.
"I feel proud of myself for being with the Yankees for seven years, but now I'm with Detroit and just really happy they gave me the opportunity to play next year," the veteran middle infielder added. "I think they have other priorities and I'm not on the list. I'm good."
Torres, who earned consecutive All-Star selections to begin his career, finished his seven seasons in the Bronx with a .265/.334/.441 slash line, 154 doubles, 138 home runs, 441 RBI, 460 runs scored, a 113 wRC+, and 15.8 fWAR. Despite his tremendous upside that included a 38-homer campaign in 2019 at age 22, the Venezuelan middle infielder struggled with consistency at the plate, on the bases, and in the field; his 2024 season was emblematic of that, with his OPS falling from .800 (in 2023) to .709 while being worth -4 baserunning runs and -5 fielding runs according to Baseball Savant.
The 28-year-old managed to finish the 2024 season strong, though; Torres hit .293/.361/.419 in the second half of the year, and eventually was moved into the leadoff spot in New York's lineup. This set up a productive October for Torres, who logged a .744 OPS and 115 wRC+ in 14 postseason contests, while crossing home plate 10 times and driving in eight runs.
Amid all the ups-and-downs, Torres has recognized the business side of MLB and that the Yankees were planning to move on from him; the Bronx Bombers will now pursue another second baseman or move 2024 trade deadline acquisition Jazz Chisholm Jr. to his natural position.
But before starting a new chapter of his career in the Motor City, Torres showed his appreciation for the Yankees' organization and fanbase in a heartfelt goodbye post on his social media platforms.
"To the entire organization, coaches and all of the game day staff, thank you," Torres said in his farewell post. "You taught me so much on and off the field, even the little things, and I will always have them in my heart."