Gleyber Torres Signing With AL East Team is a 'Possibility', Per Insider
While nothing is set in stone, the consensus within the baseball community is that longtime New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres will likely be playing for a new team in 2025.
Torres has been more than a serviceable offensive weapon since entering the MLB in 2018, posting a career .265 average with a .775 OPS and 138 home runs.
However, his well-documented woes in both running the bases and in the field (each of which is made apparent by his advanced stats) have made most Yankees fans content to move on from Torres and seek a replacement at second base (or third base, in the case New York moves Jazz Chisholm to second) in 2025.
Torres has already been linked to the Boston Red Sox in free agency. But the New York Post's Jon Heyman offered another AL East team who could be in play for the 27-year-old during a November 13 podcast with Bleacher Report.
"Gleyber to Toronto," Heyman said while reading a question asked in the chat. "I do think Toronto, Seattle, potentially the Yankees — I think the Yankees have kind of suggested to Gleyber to look around, see what we've got, come back, and we'll see what we can do. So I'm not ruling out Yankees for Gleyber.
"Certainly I've heard Kansas City, Seattle, San Francisco, Toronto... Gleyber to Toronto, absolutely a possibility," he concluded.
Yankees fans would probably prefer that if Torres does sign elsewhere, he go to one of those West Coast teams instead of staying in the AL East. But if the Blue Jays bring him his best offer, Torres could be headed up north this winter.