Hilarious Reason Revealed Why Cody Bellinger Is out of Yankees Lineup Today
The New York Yankees are getting set to take on the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday afternoon in a very cold Motor City after dropping the first game on Monday.
Avoiding dropping the series Tuesday was already going to be difficult with a pitching matchup between Carlos Carrasco and reigning American League Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal, but it got a little bit tougher with a slightly humorous headline emerging just hours before the game.
As first reported by Greg Joyce of the New York Post, the team revealed to the media that Cody Bellinger is going to be out with what they believe to be food poisoning from the chicken wings he ate on Monday night.
Aaron Boone told reporters that the slugger had been throwing up all night, though by the sounds of it, this is not a serious issue that is going to send Bellinger to the injured list.
Whether or not he plays on Wednesday or is available off the bench on Tuesday is not known at this time, but there's no question that his absence impacts the lineup negatively.
Through eight games so far this season, Bellinger has slashed .233/.278/.333 with a home run along with seven hits and six RBI.
Showing brief flashes of his MVP form, the Yankees will have to hope he can get hot once he returns from the sickness he's currently dealing with.
In Bellinger's place, Trent Grisham is getting the start in center field while Ben Rice will remain at designated hitter.
First pitch from Detroit will be at 1:10 p.m. EST.