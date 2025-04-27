Injured New York Yankees Reliever Takes Important Step in Returning to MLB Mound
No matter how this season turns out for the New York Yankees, the 2025 campaign will always be looked back upon as a "what if?" since so many key players were injured during the spring.
Gerrit Cole is out for the entire year. Giancarlo Stanton could be headed down that same path if his elbows don't recover. DJ LeMahieu, Clarke Schmidt, Luis Gil and multiple relievers also began the season on the injured list.
The Yankees will get back some of these important players at a certain point, and when that happens, it should allow this team to fully compete for another AL East title despite sitting in first place entering Sunday's doubleheader.
Someone who is nearing his return is Jonathan Loaisiga.
The flamethrowing right-hander has been on the shelf since undergoing UCL surgery last year, but he made an important step in his journey back to the Major League mound by beginning his rehab assignment on Saturday.
In that outing, he threw a shutout inning where he didn't allow a single hit and struck out one batter.
It's a promising sign that Loaisiga is on track to fully recover from his injury that ended his season after just three outings in 2024.
When at his best, the right-hander brings high-end stuff out of the bullpen that can be devastating for opposing lineups to face. But he hasn't had a fully healthy year since 2022, with surgery to remove a bone spur in his elbow limiting him to just 17 appearances in 2023.
How he looks when he returns is anyone's guess, but getting him back will be key.
Loaisiga is on track to do that after beginning his rehab assignment, so if he can remain healthy while going through this process, New York will add an important weapon to their bullpen at some point this season.