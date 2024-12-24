Insider Asserts Yankees Aren't Pursuing Alex Bregman
A December 13 article from USA Today's Bob Nightengale asserted that the New York Yankees were making a considerable push to sign former Houston Astros third baseman and two-time World Series champion Alex Bregman.
"The New York Yankees now are expected to put on a full-court press to sign Bregman and move Jazz Chisholm to second base, in what would be their latest big move since losing Juan Soto to the New York Mets in free agency," Nightengale wrote.
This sentiment had many Yankees fans believing an announcement about Bregman coming to the Bronx might have been imminent.
However, now 10 days since Nightengale's article, not only has there been no news of a Bregman signing but it's now believed that the Yankees are out on Bregman entirely.
This is what YES Network studio analyst Jack Curry said during a December 23 episode of "Yankees Hot Stove", which has since made waves among the Yankees fanbase on social media.
Despite the previous reports of New York's interest in Bregman, his role in the infamous Astros 2017 sign-stealing scandal (which was operating at full force during Houston's ALCS victory against the Yankees) made many wonder whether Yankees fans would harbor bad blood with Bregman.
It now sounds like the Boston Red Sox might be among the teams to pursue Bregman, who Spotrac projects will sign a six-year, $165 contract this offseason.
If he does head to Boston, that will give Yankees fans a renewed reason to boo Bregman every time he comes to town.