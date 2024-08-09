Insider Believes Yankees Should've Made This Impact Move at Trade Deadline
The New York Yankees made some key moves to improve their roster at the trade deadline, but they failed to upgrade one crucial area of weakness.
GM Brian Cashman nearly pulled off a deal with the Detroit Tigers for right-handed starting pitcher Jack Flaherty, which would've made a major impact in New York's rotation. However, the Yankees backed out of the deal due to medical concerns surrounding Flaherty's back, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.
The Yankees did not wind up acquiring a starter after failing to land Flaherty, so this unit is now a bit of a question mark as the team pushes for the AL East crown, as well as a World Series title.
But beyond Flaherty, there was another name available that made a lot of sense, which was San Francisco Giants left-hander and reigning Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell.
MLB insider Jon Heyman of The New York Post believes Snell was the obvious move the Yankees should have made given the "difference" it would have made in their rotation.
Heyman questioned the Yankees reluctance to give up a top prospect for Snell, as well as their hesistence towards the veteran southpaw because of the $30 million player option he holds for 2025.
Due to the fact that San Francisco had already paid Snell's $17 million signing bonus, the Yankees would have only been on the hook for $5 million the rest of the season. Not to mention, Snell is not expected to exercise his player option, and will likely test free agency again.
"I don't even know why the Yankees cared about that $30 million player option," Heyman said. "(Snell's) not picking it up!"
All Snell would have cost for the Yankees was one of their top prospects. In return, they could've formed an elite playoff rotation of Snell, Gerrit Cole and Luis Gil. Now, they will have some uncertainty within this unit once they reach October.