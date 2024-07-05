Insider Calls These 2 Infielders Perfect Trade Fits For Yankees
The New York Yankees have lost 14 of their last 19 games, but they're still 54-35 and just two games back in the AL East.
It has been very ugly lately, though, as the Bronx Bombers were just swept by the lowly Cincinnati Reds at Yankee Stadium this week.
Even still, they will surely be buyers at the trade deadline, and as MLB insider Jon Heyman of The New York Post mentioned, infielders Jonathan India and Luis Rengifo look like perfect fits for the team.
"The Yankees are focusing on pitching, especially the bullpen. But two potential positional fits are the Reds’ Jonathan India and Angels’ Luis Rengifo — who can both play all around the infield, an area of considerable question," Heyman wrote in The Post.
New York just saw India up close and personal in the Bronx amid getting swept by the Reds. India can play both second and third base, which are two areas that could be upgraded despite Gleyber Torres and DJ LeMahieu showing signs of life lately.
India won the NL Rookie of the Year Award in 2021 and is red-hot with a .369 average and 1.034 OPS in his last 30 games. As Heyman also noted, India is known for his leadership with the Reds, which would fit well in the Yankees' clubhouse.
As for Rengifo, he is a switch-hitting third baseman that has posted a .315 average and .800 OPS in 69 games. Heyman says the Angels will likely field calls on his availability as they look to sell-off other veterans such as Tyler Anderson, Taylor Ward and Carlos Estevez. Lefty reliever Matt Moore is another name who the Angels could deal as well.
Beyond potentially targeting India and Rengifo, the Yankees are going to try to add pitching, specifically in the bullpen. Anderson, Estevez and Moore all could help in this area.