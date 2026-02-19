Michael Kay Takes Dig at Yankees' Aaron Judge

How the New York Yankees handled the offseason was the great debate surrounding the team. One person who voiced sentiments similar to fans — at least somewhat — was the captain, Aaron Judge, who said that, at times, watching the offseason play out was "frustrating," but that he also liked the team around him.

Michael Kay dissected those comments on his ESPN Radio show and didn't seem to understand what Judge was getting at. According to Kay, he was confused about the crux of Judge's messaging, unsure how he could be unhappy with the moves the Yankees made while also praising the team.

"Didn't it seem somewhat to you passive aggressive?" Kay said of Judge's comments. "Like, he was frustrated, but then he loves the team that they have. So, what was he frustrated about? Just the pace, that they didn't do things right away? If you're gonna lock in to getting Bellinger, then you're a victim to Scott Boras' whim. So, to me, it sounded almost passive aggressive."

Kay then flat-out said he didn't understand what Judge was saying.

"He sounded frustrated, but then sounded satisfied. Little passive aggressive, but in the end, I love this team, and this is the team he wanted," Kay said. "I don't understand what Aaron's saying. Where would you have made the changes?"

In Defense of Judge

While Kay is confused by what Judge said, the part about him loving the team was likely him playing up everyone around him. That's typical Judge.

In this case, it is also fair to think the team is good, while being discouraged that they didn't add anyone of note. This is effectively the same team that was trounced by the Blue Jays in the American League Division Series, outside of Ryan Weathers and a few minor league deals.

While it was an ugly ending, the positive was that they tied with Toronto for the most wins in the American League, while also falling short of the division by a hair. On paper, they have a good team for the regular season, but the frustration is that they didn't reinforce what they had. The two areas the Yankees could have easily strengthened were the starting rotation and bullpen. Still, the only innings they added from outside the organization was the oft-injured Weathers, who is more of a lottery ticket until proven otherwise.

When a team blows as many games as it does at the back end, but then doesn't do anything to help their own matters outside of deleting two relievers from the equation, the questions will be there. Judge didn't say why he was frustrated, but that could be one reason why.

"Early on, it was pretty tough to watch," Judge expressed earlier this week. "I'm like, 'Man, we're the New York Yankees, let's go out there and get the right people, get the right pieces to go out there and finish this thing off.' We got a special group of players here, we got a good core, good young core. So it was frustrating, but I think we're right where we need to be."

