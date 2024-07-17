Insider Claims Yankees Should Trade Top Prospect For Superstar At Deadline
The New York Yankees are going to be busy over the next few weeks.
The 2024 Major League Baseball All-Star Game now is behind us and the trade deadline is under two weeks away. Clubs have a few more days until they return to action on the field but front offices are about to put in some overtime work.
With the trade deadline approaching, there will be plenty of rumors and speculation about who could be on the move. One player who surprisingly has had his name in trade rumors at points this season is Detroit Tigers superstar hurler Tarik Skubal.
Skubal has a real chance of winning the 2024 American League Cy Young Award this year and is under team control until 2027. Detroit may end up selling, but a deal involving Skubal would be shocking because of the team control unless they received a major package.
The New York Post's Jon Heyman mentioned the New York Yankees as a team that should give Detroit a call and said Skubal is the only player New York should consider trading top prospect Spencer Jones for.
"The Yankees are right to be uber cautious about trading multi-talented center fielder Spencer Jones," Heyman said. "As the deadline approaches, Jones remains the key guy other teams seek in trade. However, the Yankees should keep Jones unless they can somehow pry away one particular All-Star — and that All-Star is very likely to stay where he is.
In what would be a major deadline coup, if the Yankees can land Cy Young favorite Tarik Skubal of the Tigers for a package including Jones, go for it. But if it’s either of three other outstanding All-Star pitchers — (Chicago White Sox) starter Garrett Crochet, (Oakland Athletics) reliever Mason Miller, or (Miami Marlins) reliever Tanner Scott — as good as they are, the Yankees should probably pass."
Jones has all of the tools to be a very successful big leaguer but if Skubal ends up being available, it wouldn't be too shocking if the two sides at least have a conversation.
