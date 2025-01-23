Insider Explains Why He's 'Not Seeing' Yankees Interest in Alex Bregman
Despite all the moves the extremely solid moves the New York Yankees have made this offseason, there are still a few questions within their roster that will likely need addressing by the beginning of spring training.
Specifically, the Yankees will likely be looking to add a left-handed reliever to their bullpen and figure out what they're going to do with whichever infield position between second and third base that Jazz Chisholm Jr. doesn't end up playing.
While there have been several free agent infielders the Yankees have been linked to, by far the most attractive in terms of name value is former Houston Astros slugger Alex Bregman.
And while the Yankees have also been linked to Bregman at various points this offseason, the prevailing sentiment of late is that they aren't overly interested in pursuing him.
New York Post's MLB insider Jon Heyman echoed this during his January 22 live show on B/R Walk-Off.
"I'm not seeing Mets or Yankees for Bregman at this point," Heyman said. "Obviously he's a great player, he'd help anybody... Yankees, I don't think they're doing anything more big.
"They've done plenty big. I think they're one of the winter winners to this point," Heyman continued. "So I'm not seeing that for Bregman."
Heyman went on to note that the Yankees' biggest rivals, the Boston Red Sox, look, "as likely as anybody right now with Bregman."
While Yankees fans would surely prefer that Bregman remains out of the AL East, the deals New York has already made to improve their roster this offseason should ensure they're not scared of the Red Sox next season, with or without Bregman.