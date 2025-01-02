Insider Gets Honest About Yankees Chances of Signing Alex Bregman
Ever since the New York Yankees came up short in the Juan Soto sweepstakes, they've been linked to former Houston Astros infielder and current free agent Alex Bregman.
However, cold water was poured on the Yankees' rumored pursuit once YES Network studio analyst Jack Curry said that the Yankees aren't actually in on Bregman during a December 23 episode of "Yankees Hot Stove".
The biggest reason for this is that New York apparently wants to give DJ LeMahieu an opportunity to earn and keep a starting infield role, as they believe he still has some production left in the tank after a few injury-plagued seasons.
The New York Post's Jon Heyman echoed this sentiment during his live show with Bleacher Report on January 1.
"Yankees I'll mention with Bregman, not gonna rule it out, third base isn't completely solved," Heyman said. "I don't see that happening as a likelihood. I think they'll give LeMahieu a shot, [Yankees No. 4 overall prospect Oswald] Peraza, some of the other guys potentially a shot."
Time will tell whether Heyman is correct, and it will be interesting to see what direction the Yankees go at the hot corner if they don't end up signing Bregman.
Of course, if they don't pursue him and the current Yankees players aren't performing up to par once the season begins, trading for another third baseman could become an option. But ideally, the Yankees would either want to see LeMahieu return to being the same guy who was one of baseball's best hitters a few seasons ago or see Peraza play well enough to win that job.