Insider Names New York Yankees Top Suitor for Vlad Guerrero Jr. in Free Agency
The New York Yankees have always been seen as a threat to sign the biggest free agents whenever they hit the open market, but in recent years the Evil Empire hasn't quite been as evil as usual.
Credit the Yankees for retaining someone like Aaron Judge and realistically doing all they could to keep Juan Soto, but it has been a long time since the Bronx Bombers were seen as the expected top destination whenever a star becomes available.
Perhaps that perception can change a year from now when one of the best hitters in baseball has every team in the league after him and clamoring for his signature.
The Toronto Blue Jays failed to come to a long-term agreement with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ahead of the deadline on Monday night, assuring the fact other teams will have a chance to have their say in the sweepstakes next offseason.
Upon the news of Guerrero Jr.'s contract - or lack thereof - breaking, MLB insider Jon Heyman stated his opinion of the top-three favorites to land him, with none of them exactly coming as a major surprise.
Heyman's most likely suitors included the Boston Red Sox first, the New York Mets second, and the Yankees third with all three teams being spend happy and ready to try to pair more stars with their current talented rosters.
The Red Sox have long been seen as the most likely destination if Guerrero Jr. ever did hit free agency, a reality which is now less than one calendar year away. If it does come down to a New York versus Boston race, it will be fascinating to see who comes out on top.
Coming off three consecutive down seasons, the Red Sox have showed a renewed urgency this offseason to get back to contending not just for playoff appearances, but for World Series titles as well.
Boston has won two championships since the Yankees last won and unless one of the two wins it all this year, a battle for Guerrero Jr. between the two storied rivals, the result could go a long way towards determining who wins the next World Series in the most iconic rivalry in baseball.
Guerrero Jr. is not likely to command the same kind of megadeal the Mets handed over to Soto, but it absolutely is realistic for him to cross the $400 million mark. Like Soto, Guerrero Jr. turns just 26 years old this year and is one of the best hitters in baseball. These kind of players don't hit the open market often.
Slashing .323/.396/.544 in 2024 with 30 home runs and 103 RBI, the powerful righty is understandably not going to be cheap.
If the Yankees are willing to spend the money they saved on Soto and instead pivot to Guerrero Jr., it's safe to say it would be a move to light the fanbase on fire and bring a renewed sense of optimism that New York is still the preeminent franchise in the sport.