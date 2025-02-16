New York Yankees Bitter Rivals Predicted To Acquire Another Star Next Winter
The New York Yankees know firsthand how good of a player Toronto Blue Jays superstar first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is.
He has been terrorizing them for first six seasons of his career. In 336 at-bats, he has recorded a slash line of .292/.357/.548 with 20 home runs, 22 doubles and 65 RBI.
The only team he has hit more home runs against in his career is the Baltimore Orioles; the only franchise he has recorded more doubles agianst is the Boston Red Sox, as he has hit well against all of his American League East competition.
Set to hit free agency after the 2025 campaign, the Yankees are presumed to be one of the teams that will pursue him.
Every team in baseball should have interest in Guerrero, who will be only 27 years old when Opening Day rolls around in 2026. His market is going to be robust given his track record and future projections.
New York would seem to be a fit given how they have handled their corner infield positions this offseason.
Paul Goldschmidt was signed to a one-year deal as a stopgap at first base, and the team is actively looking for help at third base, both positions Guerrero can play.
Adding him into the middle of a lineup that already has Aaron Judge would certainly help ease some of the pain fans felt when Juan Soto departed in free agency this past winter for the New York Mets.
However, Yankees fans may need to prepare for seeing him in their division for a long time, except with a bitter rival.
Over at CBS Sports, writers made predictions about where Guerrero will be playing once Opening Day rolls around in 2026.
Matt Synder has predicted he will be landing with the Red Sox in free agency.
Even with the addition of third baseman Alex Bregman, the MLB writer still believes the Blue Jays star is going to end up in Boston, creating what could be one of the best infields in baseball.
Figuring out the alignment will take some work, as Bregman seems destined to move back to the middle infield with Rafael Devers entrenched at third base. Trevor Story is still in the mix and Triston Casas could be used as trade bait to bolster other weaknesses on the roster.
“Given their deep pockets, the Red Sox still don't have a ton of long-term deals that would preclude them from being the highest bidder for Guerrero's services and his bat would age beautifully in Fenway Park. He's already got enough familiarity in the AL East for it to be a natural transition,” Snyder wrote.
That would be a worse-case scenario for New York, as their biggest rivals would close the gap between the two franchises even more by adding a bat of Guerrero’s caliber to the lineup.
The Yankees will likely be in the bidding and have shown they are willing to spend big bucks, evidenced by their pursuit of Soto going right down to the wire.