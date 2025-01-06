Insider Predicts Yankees to Surprisingly Sign Roki Sasaki
Japan's 23-year-old star pitcher Roki Sasaki has reportedly met with seven MLB teams, including the Yankees, Dodgers, Padres, Cubs, Mets, Rangers, and Giants. Meeting with the Yankees isn't a shocker, but the fact that the Yankees have a shot at signing Sasaki is a significant development, especially since much of the baseball world believes the Dodgers will land him.
Jim Bowden, a national writer for The Athletic, is not among those who believe Sasaki will sign with the Dodgers. Since he won't be eligible for arbitration for three years and another three years for free agency, endorsement deals with Japanese companies could be less playing for the Dodgers along with Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto. It's also important to note that Sasaki can only be signed for $5.1 million to $7.5 million through the international bonus pool.
Instead, Bowden predicted that Sasaki will sign with either the Yankees or Padres.
"Wolfe recently provided an update on the 23-year-old star’s unusual free agency, but none of us know how this ends or what exactly Sasaki is thinking," Bowden wrote. "His favorite player growing up was Masahiro Tanaka, which would lead me to guess he was at least somewhat of a Yankees fan. He considers Yu Darvish a godfather-type influence, and the Padres veteran mentored Sasaki during Japan’s championship run in the 2023 World Baseball Classic. Therefore, for no other reason, I’ll predict he signs with either the Yankees or San Diego."
Other teams of interest that don't make much sense to Bowden include the Giants, Cubs, and Rangers. The Giants have an average roster at best with little promise in the farm system. The Cubs appear to be a reach, and the Rangers are a dark horse contender.
Tanaka, who was Sasaki's favorite player growing up, won 78 games in seven Major League seasons, all with the Yankees. Meanwhile, Darvish is coming off an abbreviated 2024 season with the Padres, going 7-3 with a 3.31 ERA in 16 starts and 81.2 innings.
Last season, Sasaki went 10-5 with a 2.35 ERA and 129 strikeouts in 111 innings for the Chiba Lotte Marines of Nippon Professional Baseball. In four seasons, he's 29-15 with a 2.10 ERA with 505 strikeouts against only 88 walks in 394 innings.