Insider Reveals Juan Soto's Expected Free Agency Decision Date
The ongoing free agency saga of former New York Yankees superstar outfielder Juan Soto has held the baseball community's collective attention ever since the 2024 World Series ended.
While every team in the league would love to have Soto on their roster, only a select few clubs have the money to pay the 26-year-old what he'll demand and have the potential to be championship contenders in the coming years (which Soto has made clear matters to him).
Of course, the Yankees check both of these boxes. But so do the Los Angeles Dodgers (who Soto is meeting with on Tuesday, November 19) and other teams such as the New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies, Toronto Blue Jays, Boston Red Sox, and San Francisco Giants.
It remains to be seen which team Soto will ultimately sign with. However, a November 18 article from MLB.com insider Mark Feinsand conveyed a date that it sounds like Soto will likely make his decision by.
"The Juan Soto sweepstakes are in full swing, and while no conclusion is expected before Thanksgiving, the feeling around the industry is that the slugger could make his decision prior to the Winter Meetings, which get underway on Dec. 9 in Dallas," Feinsand wrote.
While this date of December 9 is not guaranteed, the fact that Soto could have decided on his new team in just 19 days is fascinating.
An anonymous National League executive was also quoted sharing a similar date in the article.
“We all know that Boras has a reputation for dragging free agency along at a snail’s pace,” they said. “But when he has someone like Soto, that doesn’t usually happen. I’d be surprised if he hasn’t signed by the time we leave Dallas [when the meetings conclude on Dec. 12].”
So it sounds like fans can expect the Soto sweepstakes be over by at least the end of the Winter Meetings.