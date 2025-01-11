Inside The Pinstripes

Insider Reveals Yankees' Biggest Question Heading Into 2025 Season

The New York Yankees have one major question to answer when it comes to their current roster construction.

Grant Young

Oct 28, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Yankees third baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) and outfielder Aaron Judge (99) talk after the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game three of the 2024 MLB World Series at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Oct 28, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Yankees third baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) and outfielder Aaron Judge (99) talk after the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game three of the 2024 MLB World Series at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
In this story:

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman has proven why he's considered one of the best GM's in all of baseball this offseason.

Ever since the Juan Soto sweepstakes went south last month, Cashman has rebounded by making several signings and trades that have made the Yankees appear to be a better team on paper than they were one season ago.

Still, there are some holes in New York's roster that will likely need addressing before the season begins. One of these holes is the biggest question that The Athletic MLB insider Jim Bowden had for the team in a January 10 article.

"If they follow through and move Chisholm to second base, will they get enough production from third base with some type of platoon between DJ LeMahieu and Oswaldo Cabrera?" Bowden wrote.

"LeMahieu has struggled to stay healthy and Cabrera profiles more as a utility player. The Yankees don’t appear to have enough left in the budget to make a run at free agent Alex Bregman and are concerned about the decline of Nolan Arenado."

Despite this roster question, Bowden still gave the Yankees an 'A' grade as it pertains to their offseason acquisitions.

If Bowden is right and the Yankees don't decide to make a big splash to address second base, it will be interesting to see which player is starting their come Opening Day, and how long of a leash they will have before the New York begins exploring trade possibilities.

What's for sure is that if LeMahieu can return to a similar player who was an MLB batting champion in 2020, the Yankees would become even more of a force to be reckoned with.

Published
Grant Young
GRANT YOUNG

Grant Young covers the New York Yankees, the New York Mets, and Women’s Basketball for On SI. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco, where he also played Division 1 baseball for five years. He believes Mark Teixeira should have been a first ballot MLB Hall of Fame inductee. You can follow him on X: @GrvntYoung

Home/News