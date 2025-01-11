Insider Reveals Yankees' Biggest Question Heading Into 2025 Season
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman has proven why he's considered one of the best GM's in all of baseball this offseason.
Ever since the Juan Soto sweepstakes went south last month, Cashman has rebounded by making several signings and trades that have made the Yankees appear to be a better team on paper than they were one season ago.
Still, there are some holes in New York's roster that will likely need addressing before the season begins. One of these holes is the biggest question that The Athletic MLB insider Jim Bowden had for the team in a January 10 article.
"If they follow through and move Chisholm to second base, will they get enough production from third base with some type of platoon between DJ LeMahieu and Oswaldo Cabrera?" Bowden wrote.
"LeMahieu has struggled to stay healthy and Cabrera profiles more as a utility player. The Yankees don’t appear to have enough left in the budget to make a run at free agent Alex Bregman and are concerned about the decline of Nolan Arenado."
Despite this roster question, Bowden still gave the Yankees an 'A' grade as it pertains to their offseason acquisitions.
If Bowden is right and the Yankees don't decide to make a big splash to address second base, it will be interesting to see which player is starting their come Opening Day, and how long of a leash they will have before the New York begins exploring trade possibilities.
What's for sure is that if LeMahieu can return to a similar player who was an MLB batting champion in 2020, the Yankees would become even more of a force to be reckoned with.