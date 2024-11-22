Insider Sends Two-Word Message About Yankees' Desire to Sign Juan Soto
In just a few weeks, it appears that New York Yankees fans (and the rest of the baseball world) will know where superstar Juan Soto will be playing for the next decade-plus.
It's no secret that the Yankees are among the favorites to secure Soto. It's also no secret that New York's front office is extremely keen to bring the 26-year-old back to the Bronx on a long-term (and extremely lucrative) deal.
When ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan wrote a November 22 article about the teams to watch in the Soto sweepstakes, he only needed two words to convey how badly the Yankees want to bring Soto back.
"The Yankees' desire to retain him is most acute," Passan revealed.
"They know what life is like with him in the lineup, and the prospect of losing that -- and the fallout from the Yankees being outbid for a future Hall of Famer -- should make it clear why keeping him is the foremost priority."
Earlier on in the article, Passan asserted that the Yankees, "have two potential paths [this offseason]. Each can be fruitful.
"The first is obvious: re-sign Soto to the largest deal in franchise history, and, perhaps, MLB history, he said. "The second is not as straightforward: If Soto goes elsewhere, sign a panoply of players in hopes they can match -- or exceed -- his production. The options are bountiful.
"For example, they could sign Willy Adames to play third base, move Jazz Chisholm Jr. to center field, let Aaron Judge take Soto's spot in right, sign Christian Walker or Pete Alonso to play first base, and add Blake Snell to the rotation -- all for less than re-signing Soto will cost."
Passan concluded by writing, "As long as owner Hal Steinbrenner is willing to pony up, the 2025 Yankees can be every bit as good, if not better than, their pennant-winning 2024 selves."
There's certainly a lot at stake for the Yankees this offseason.