Yankees Are Fit For Superstar Slugger, Former MVP In Blockbuster Trade
There could be a major shakeup on the way for the New York Yankees.
New York's offense hasn't been performing in a way it has hoped for a little while now. The Yankees arguably were the top team in baseball over the first few months of the season but have taken a step back over the last month.
The Yankees have plenty of top-tier pieces, but things aren't clicking right now. New York will be busy ahead of the upcoming trade deadline and have just over one week to decide who it wants to bring in.
It's unclear who will be available for the Yankees, but it is clear that they are looking. The Yankees' offense needs a boost and ESPN's Jesse Rogers suggested that Chicago Cubs superstar Cody Bellinger could be a possible option.
"If the Chicago Cubs fall much farther back, they could decide to trade Cody Bellinger -- assuming there is a market for him as he has two player option years left at $30 million per year and is on the (Injured List) with a broken finger," Rogers said. "The Seattle Mariners and New York Yankees could both be interested in Bellinger for different reasons: Seattle can't hit and New York is banged up. As a former MVP, Bellinger would be the biggest name if he goes somewhere, but (Garrett Crochet) is more likely to be dealt."
Numerous reporters have mentioned Bellinger as a fit for the Yankees over the last year and he still would make sense. Bellinger still is just 29 years old and could slot in at first base and give the Yankees' offense a boost when he is able to get back on the field. Rumors have been swirling about Bellinger, maybe it's finally time to bring him to New York.
