Jazz Chisholm Makes Bold Prediction About Yankees Return Date
The New York Yankees received a positive update on the injury status of Jazz Chisholm Jr. prior to the first game of a three-game series Friday against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park.
Chisholm was placed on the 10-day injured list on August 14 with a left UCL sprain. And while there was some initial concern that he might require elbow surgery, the Yankees received multiple opinions from doctors, who recommended rest and rehab, as MLB insider Jon Heyman of The New York Post reported on Friday. The team is hoping he can return in September.
However, Chisholm spoke to reporters in Detroit prior to the Yankees' latest 3-0 win over the Tigers, saying he hasn’t felt any pain in the elbow since sustaining the injury, and that he should be able to resume swinging a bat within a day or two.
And when asked if it's realistic in his mind that he can return when his 10 days on the IL are up his answer was pretty clear.
"It's 100% realistic in my mind that at the end of the 10 days I'll be back," Chisholm said.
If Chisholm were to return at the end of the 10-day period, he would be back way sooner than expected. This would be a significant break for the Yankees, as Chisholm has provided a major spark since joining the club in late-July.
General Manager Brian Cashman acquired Chisholm from the Miami Marlins in exchange for a trio of minor leaguers in catcher Agustin Ramirez, second baseman Jared Serna and shortstop Abrahan Ramirez on July 27 prior to this year’s trade deadline. In 14 games with New York so far, Chisholm is slashing .316/.361/.702 with seven home runs and 11 RBI.
The 26-year-old 2022 National League All-Star got hurt on a headfirst dive, scoring in the fifth inning of a 12-2 loss Monday against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field. He subsequently left during the seventh inning and was placed on the IL two days later.
In the meantime, the Yankees continue to shuffle infield playing time. Oswald Peraza was recalled from Triple-A Scranton Wednesday for the first time since June as a corresponding roster move. The 24-year old utility infielder started at third base Friday, connecting on a solo home run during the top of the fifth inning in his first game in the majors this season.
Ace Gerrit Cole and New York shut out Detroit, 3-0, for a third consecutive victory. Ironically, the Yankees own the best record in MLB since July 27, the date they acquired Chisholm. Luckily, Chisholm is under team control for two more years.
The Yankees at 73-50 overall sit a game ahead of the Baltimore Orioles for first place in the American League East. With a Cleveland Guardians 5-3 loss Friday to the Milwaukee Brewers in their first game of that series, they now own the best record in baseball.