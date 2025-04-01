Key Factors for Yankees in Upcoming Series Against Arizona Diamondbacks
It was a perfect start to the campaign for the New York Yankees against the Milwaukee Brewers.
After sweeping the Brewers to begin the season, the Yankees are feeling good despite some concerns heading into the year about injuries.
New York was able to silence the critics quickly, especially on offense. There was concern that this unit wouldn’t be able to survive without Juan Soto, but the Yankees exploded for 36 runs in the three-game series.
Now, their focus will be turning to another talented team from the National League in the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Diamondbacks were able to split a four-game set against the Chicago Cubs to start the year, and will be traveling east for the matchup.
This should be another good early test for the Yankees against Arizona, who project to be a playoff contender.
Here are four keys to the series for the Yankees against the Diamondbacks.
Test Against an Ace
In the series against the Brewers, the Yankees weren’t nearly as tested in terms of the starting pitchers that they faced compared to who they will be seeing on Tuesday.
Corbin Burnes will be making his debut for the Diamondbacks against New York, and the Yankees are familiar with his work from his season with the Baltimore Orioles last year.
The former National League Cy Young is one of the best pitchers in the game, and will be the best hurler that New York has seen so far this season.
Power vs. Power
While all eyes were on the Yankees and their star slugger to start the season, the Diamondbacks also have a talented hitter who is red-hot to start the year.
Third baseman Eugenio Suarez, like Aaron Judge, also has four home runs to start the year. The talented slugger might not be the same caliber player as Judge, who is a two-time MVP, but when he’s hot, he can slug with the best of them.
Even though New York has been crushing the ball, they will have to be mindful of Suarez, who led a good Arizona offense early on.
Pitchers Must Prove Themselves
One of the most significant keys to the series will be to see how the new arms who will be filling in the starting rotation perform.
To start the series, Will Warren will be taking the mound, making his season debut. The 25-year-old right-hander was one of the standouts in spring training and the franchise is optimistic that he will be able to perform well filling in for injured pitchers.
Furthermore, Carlos Carrasco will be taking the ball in the series finale, in what will be his second appearance of the year. The veteran right-hander got some work in the second game of the campaign, but the results weren’t great.
Carrasco also had a great spring, but he hasn’t been an effective pitcher in the Majors for a few years now. All eyes will be on him in his first start of the season, which is scheduled for Thursday.
Keep the Offense Hot
Arguably, the top storyline in all of baseball to start the year was the torpedo bats and the Yankees offense. New York was able to hit a new franchise record for home runs in a series, which included nine in a 20-run barrage in the second game of the series.
Now, the Yankees will be looking to stay hot against the Diamondbacks. Whether it is because of the new bat or just the team performing well, the offense for New York is must-see right now.