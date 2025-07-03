Dodgers Claim Yankees Infielder
Shortly before their series finale against the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday, the New York Yankees announced that the Los Angeles Dodgers claimed infielder CJ Alexander off waivers.
The Yankees designated Alexander for assignment on Monday in order to make room on the 40-man roster for right-handed reliever Geoff Hartlieb, who was subsequently DFA'd on Wednesday.
New York claimed Alexander off waivers from the Athletics on June 8. His entire stint with the organization, which lasted under a month, was spent in Triple-A with the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. There, the 28-year-old hit .196/.302/.196 over 13 games and 53 plate appearances.
The A's recalled Alexander from their own Triple-A affiliate in Las Vegas on May 23, and he hit .176/.176/.176 over 17 plate appearances with the team. He was later optioned back to Triple-A on June 4 before being DFA'd a day later.
Alexander was selected by the Atlanta Braves in the 20th round of the 2018 MLB Draft. He was traded to the Kansas City Royals in July 2022, and he made his major league debut during the 2024 season. Alexander batted .125/.125/.125 over eight trips to the plate for the club.
He was DFA'd last August by Kansas City, and the Athletics scooped him up off waivers.
Following his brief tenure with the Yankees, he'll get a chance to revitalize his career with the Dodgers.
