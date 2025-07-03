Yankees Make Big Infield Changes
The New York Yankees are coming off of a terrible month, losing their significant lead in the AL East to the Toronto Blue Jays, with whom they are now tied. Part of the struggles have been in the infield, where changes to the lineup have become all but inevitable.
For tonight's fourth and final matchup against Toronto, the Yankees have made some big edits to the infield. According to a post by the team on X, the platform previously known as Twitter, the Pinstripes will have Ben Rice in at first base, Oswald Peraza in at second and Jazz Chisholm Jr. at third.
These changes are quite different from the lineups we've seen so far this season. While Chisholm Jr. has been playing at third base since his return from injury — which has also seen him dominate offensively — some starters are missing. Veteran Paul Goldschmidt, who the Yankees acquired in the offseason from the St. Louis Cardinals, is missing from first base and DJ LeMahieu, who usually is on second, are both out of the lineup tonight.
Instead, Rice will suit up at first. Rice has played a variety of positions for the Yankees, starting at designated hitter before Giancarlo Stanton returned from injury, and taking some games (including Wednesday's 9-11 loss) at catcher.
The Yankees have the opportunity to avoid a series sweep against the Blue Jays tonight in Toronto.
