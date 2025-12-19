Yankees Could Face Cody Bellinger Bolting to NL Champs

What could be worse for the New York Yankees than watching outfielder Cody Bellinger sign with the New York Mets?

How about Bellinger signing with ... the Los Angeles Dodgers?

That's a scenario being floated by The Athletic's Jim Bowden.

"If a Yankees or Mets deal doesn’t work out and the Dodgers don’t sign (Kyle) Tucker, a return to LA is possible for Bellinger," Bowden writes. "It sounds like a return to the Dodgers would be Bellinger’s second choice to re-signing with the Yankees."

Best Fit?

Before you panic, keep in mind Bowden says the Yankees are the best fit for Bellinger, followed by the Mets and then the Dodgers.

"The Yankees have made re-signing Bellinger their priority and understandably so since he played so well for them last season," Bowden notes. "He can play all three outfield positions and first base, giving the Yankees positional flexibility in case of injuries or underperformance at other positions."

However it's worth noting ESPN's David Schoenfield also believes the Dodgers "could be in the mix here."

How Much?

The team which ends up signing Bellinger will be making a long-term commitment to the 30-year-old. ESPN's Kiley McDaniel predicts the two-time All-Star will land a six-year, $180 million contract.

But ESPN's Jeff Passan reports Bellinger "could pursue" a deal that covers at least seven seasons.

A contract like that certainly wouldn't scare off the Dodgers, who have shown a willingness to go above and beyond to sign the best players on the open market.

La La Land

And it's not like Bellinger and Dodgers are complete strangers. Los Angeles selected the future Gold Glove Award winner in the fourth round of the 2013 MLB Draft.

Bellinger made his MLB debut with the Dodgers in 2017 and won National League Rookie of the Year after slugging 39 home runs.

Two years later, Bellinger earned NL MVP honors after setting career highs with 47 home runs and 115 RBIs. But his production quickly dipped and despite helping the club win the 2020 World Series, the Dodgers let him walk after the 2022 season.

Last year with the Yankees, Bellinger posted his best numbers since his MVP campaign in 2019, hitting 29 home runs while driving in 98 runs.

Should the Yankees whiff on Bellinger and pass on Tucker, they are looking at an outfield consisting of Aaron Judge, Trent Grisham and Jasson Dominguez with top slugging prospect Spencer Jones in the mix.

