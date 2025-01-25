Mets' New Free Agent Signing Throws Shade at Yankees Fans
Although former New York Yankees outfielder Juan Soto was absent from Saturday’s Amazin’ Day fan fest at Citi Field, another recent Mets free-agent signing did not miss the chance to take a shot at the crosstown rival.
A.J. Minter, the left-handed reliever who finalized a two-year, $22 million deal with the Mets on Thursday, joined former Yankees right-handers Clay Holmes and Frankie Montas on a panel in front of fans. In his first public appearance in a Mets jersey, Minter boldly commented on the two New York fan bases.
“You can tell these Mets fans, these are truly baseball fans. They get baseball, not like the other side of town," Minter said. “These are the true die-hard fans, and they’re gonna be with you until the end. I got to face against y’all my whole career, and you always brought it every time, so we can’t wait to pitch for y’all now.”
Minter, 31, had spent his entire eight-year MLB career with the NL East rival Atlanta Braves until now, posting a 24-29 record with a 3.28 ERA and 36 saves over 384 appearances. Last season, he went 5-4 with a 2.62 ERA and one save in 39 games, striking out 35 and walking 11 in 34.1 innings before undergoing season-ending left hip surgery in August. His new contract includes an opt-out after the first year.
A key member of Atlanta’s bullpen during their 2021 World Series win over the Houston Astros, Minter is 3-1 with a 2.88 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 20 postseason appearances, spanning 25 innings. In six career outings against the Yankees—four of which were in the Bronx—he has struck out seven and saved one game without allowing a run.
Earlier this offseason, his longtime Braves teammate Max Fried signed an eight-year, $218 million deal with the Yankees, the largest contract ever given to a left-handed pitcher in MLB history.
Fried’s signing was part of a series of big moves for the Yankees after losing Soto to the Mets on a 15-year, $765 million deal. The Yankees also traded for two-time NL Reliever of the Year Devin Williams, added former NL MVPs Cody Bellinger and Paul Goldschmidt, and let two-time All-Star second baseman Gleyber Torres walk in free agency.
Meanwhile, in Queens, the Mets have been active as well, bringing in Holmes and Montas to bolster their starting rotation while retaining left-hander Sean Manaea and slugger Jesse Winker. However, they lost former Yankee Luis Severino to the A’s after his bounceback season, and a reunion with free-agent first baseman Pete Alonso now seems unlikely.
Both teams fell short against the Los Angeles Dodgers last season, with the Mets eliminated in six games during the NLCS and the Yankees losing in five games in the World Series.
This season, the Yankees will host Minter, Soto, and the Mets in the Bronx for the first time on May 16. The crosstown rivals will also meet from July 4-6 for a three-game series at Citi Field.