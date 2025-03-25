Multiple Teams Reportedly Tried To Trade for Yankees Spring Training Standout
With spring training wrapping up, the New York Yankees will be getting set for the start of the regular season.
It has been a long spring for the Yankees, and the team is certainly happy to be done with this exhibition period.
Injuries have been the main topic of conversation for the team, with three of their five projected starting pitchers starting the year on the injured list. Furthermore, the lineup is facing challenges with ALCS MVP, Giancarlo Stanton, also starting the campaign on the IL.
Fortunately for New York, they had a strong offseason, and they have a good amount of talent still on the team despite key players being hurt. However, they will need others to step up both in the lineup and on the pitching staff if they're going to have another good campaign.
The depth of the Yankees will be tested since it’s not just about how good a 26-man roster is anymore, it’s about how good the 40-man roster is over the course of the long season.
After some spring training standouts caught people's attention, the team is optimistic they will be able to survive their exorbitant number of injuries.
Fortunately, despite some reported interest this winter, New York decided not to trade one of their stars of the spring.
“Multiple teams tried to trade for right-hander Will Warren this offseason after a middling six-outing big league cameo last year ended in a 10.32 ERA," wrote Jeff Passan of ESPN.
Seeing teams being interested the youngster despite his struggles in his first stint in the Majors shouldn’t be too surprising.
The talented right-hander has some impressive underlying analytics with his stuff and is certainly a better pitcher than what he showed in 2024.
New York has seen that potential first-hand this spring, with Warren being one of their standout players after he totaled a 4-0 record with 20 strikeouts in 20 innings pitched to go along with a 4.50 ERA in his seven outings.
Hopefully, Warren will be able to perform better than he did in 2024 when he got his first chance.
That experience has likely helped him improve over the winter which allow him to have this strong spring showing.
Now, he will have a golden opportunity to showcase what he can do to start 2025.