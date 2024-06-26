NBA Superstar’s Insane Aaron Judge Prediction Goes Viral
Five-time NBA All-Star and diehard New York Mets fan Donovan Mitchell appears to be a good luck charm for the New York Yankees.
Mitchell, who is currently a point guard for the Cleveland Cavaliers, was born in Elmsford, New York, which is a village in Westchester County that’s approximately 25 miles from Madison Square Garden. The 27-year-old NBA standout has been a Mets fan ever since his father, Donovan Mitchell Sr., started working with the Mets organization in 1999, per The Sporting News.
This is why it was no surprise that Mitchell, who was selected 13th overall by the Denver Nuggets (then traded to the Utah Jazz) during the 2017 NBA Draft, kept a close eye on Tuesday’s Subway Series game between the Mets and Yankees, posting on X throughout the night.
But one specific post about Yankees’ slugger Aaron Judge immediately went viral.
Moments before Judge stepped up to bat in the eighth inning with the bases loaded, Mitchell posted, “If judge hits a grand slam imma delete my twitter 😂😂😂”.
Naturally, Judge hit a grand slam moments later, and Mitchell’s insane home run prediction was swarmed by the baseball community. The X post currently has over 4.4 million views, 15 hours after it was published.
“GTFOH,” Mitchell then wrote in a subsequent X post after Judge’s 390-foot shot cleared the center field fence.
Given that Mitchell’s X account is still active as of Wednesday, it doesn’t look like the NBA superstar is going to keep his promise. But that may be a good thing for Yankees fans, especially if Mitchell decides to predict another Yankees home run during Wednesday’s game.