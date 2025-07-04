Yankees Manager Concerned About Everything
The New York Yankees are in the midst of a rough slump. They've lost their once-distant lead on the the AL East with their most recent loss to the Toronto Blue Jays, ceding control of the division to their neighbors to the north.
After the game Wednesday night, New York's third loss in a row, manager Aaron Boone spoke to press about the team's recent struggles, particularly when runners are on base. In response to a question about if he was concerned about the past month's troubles, Boone gave a characteristic answer.
"I have concerns with everything," Boone said. "When we're going great, when we're not, and everything in between."
"At the end of the day, I mean, we're going to have this conversation next year, the next year [after that], the next year: what's going on with runners in scoring position? That is baseball," he continued.
While Boone is right, there's more than one cause for concern. While the offensive production from the Bronx Bombers is back on track, there's some defensive issues that just can't be ignored.
The Yankees are struggling in the infield, with Jazz Chisholm Jr. and DJ LeMahieu switching positions (Chisholm is now at third and LeMahieu at second). While Chisholm and LeMahieu have been alright in the current alignment, there've been some growing pains that the Yankees just can't afford to keep working through.
Meanwhile, shortstop Anthony Volpe leads the AL in errors and is slashing a .125/ .290/ .167 in his last 7 games. In the outfield, Jasson Domínguez isn't quite living up to the hype at left field, though he's getting better as the season progresses. Rumors have been swirling about prospects like George Lombard Jr. and Spencer Jones possibly stepping in later in the season to replace Volpe and Domínguez, respectively, though only Jones is expected to make his debut this season.
There's 10 more games before the All-Star break, and the Yankees need to get things together before it's too late.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!