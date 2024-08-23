New York Yankees' Ace Reaches Impressive Career Milestone
New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole notched an admirable career milestone in his latest outing.
Cole hurled six shutout innings in Thursday’s 6-0 win over the Cleveland Guardians. The reigning AL Cy Young Award winner picked up his fifth win of the 2024 campaign, but most impressively, it marked the 150th victory of his distinguished 12-year big league career.
Cole, 33, joined an elite group as one of only four active pitchers to reach that milestone, alongside Justin Verlander (260), Max Scherzer (216), and Clayton Kershaw (212) — all of whom have claimed at least one Cy Young Award in their careers. It was Cole’s 311th career start.
“It’s a significant milestone,” Cole said when reflecting on his achievement with reporters. “I’m thrilled about it, and even more thrilled that we played so well today.”
Cole added later that his win total is one stat that everybody had a hand in, crediting his teammates for helping him reach this point.
On Thursday, the Yankees’ right-hander allowed just one hit—a leadoff single to Steven Kwan in the top of the first inning. Before the second inning, Cole was penalized with a pitch clock violation for taking too many warmup pitches. This was the second time this season that Cole had been hit with a pre-inning pitch clock violation, the first occurring during a game against the Tampa Bay Rays on July 19. As a result, he was forced to start with a 1-0 count and ultimately walked Cleveland’s Jhonkensy Noel, one of five free passes he issued in the game.
He struck out only two batters on 95 pitches but managed to work his way out of trouble with runners in scoring position in the first, third, and sixth innings. Tim Hill, Luke Weaver and Michael Tonkin then combined for three shutout innings of relief, sealing the victory for New York.
Cole is now 2-0 with a 1.17 ERA through three August starts, following 10 days of rest due to general body fatigue. He previously missed the first two and a half months of the season after being shut down with inflammation in his right elbow. This season, he is 5-2 with a 3.72 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, and 62 strikeouts over 58 innings.
The Yankees’ ace has an opt-out clause that could allow him to enter free agency this winter. However, New York can easily retain their No. 1 starter by exercising an option to extend the deal through the 2029 season for an additional $36 million, preventing him from hitting the open market.
Thursday’s victory boosts the Yankees to a 75-53 record, allowing them to maintain their narrow first-place lead over the Baltimore Orioles. They will kick off a three-game home series against the 47-81 Colorado Rockies on Friday.