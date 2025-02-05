New York Yankees Announce Several Intriguing Non-Roster Spring Training Invitees
New York Yankees fans will get a chance to see some of their newest acquisitions on the field for the first time in less than two weeks when Spring Training begins.
After they won their first American League pennant since 2009 this past season, expectations are high once again.
Despite losing Juan Soto in free agency to the New York Mets, the Yankees have a loaded roster that can compete with any team in baseball. However, even the best teams have some areas that could use an upgrade, and the Bronx Bombers are no exception.
They haven’t quite figured things out in the infield yet, as third base remains a mystery. By extension, second base hasn’t been addressed yet after Gleyber Torres departed in free agency.
One of those spots will be occupied by Jazz Chisholm Jr., but could a breakout candidate in Spring Training earn the other?
On Wednesday, New York announced their non-roster invitees to Spring Training, and there are some names for fans to keep an eye on.
Two of their top prospects, Roderick Arias and George Lombard Jr. will be partaking in their first Big League camp.
Andrew Velazquez, who had a stint with the Yankees in 2021, is back for a second tenure with the club.
Former top prospect Dominic Smith will be at camp as well and is worth keeping an eye on. He could provide the team with left-handed bat off the bench capable of playing first base with experience in left field.
A lot of eyes will be on Spencer Jones, who struggled mightily with strikeouts in 2024 at the Double-A level.
How will he look in camp, and will he be ready for Triple-A or have to start the year redoing the same level?
On the mound, recent signing Carlos Carrasco will be there with the team. After recording an ERA of at least 5.64 in three out of the last four campaigns, breaking 6.00 twice, this could be his last chance to latch on with a squad.
Chase Hampton will be an intriguing player to keep an eye on since his momentum was stalled last year because of injury. But, he has a chance to move up the pecking order and put himself in position to be the first call-up should an injury arise on the mound.
Fellow pitcher Chase Schlitter and catcher Rafael Flores are other top 20 prospects in the organization who will be invited to Spring Training.