New York Yankees' Recent Signing Won't Have Positive Impact on Team
With Spring Training nearly here for the New York Yankees, they are finishing up filling out their roster for the start of the 2025 campaign.
It has been a busy offseason for the Yankees this winter. New York might have lost the bidding sweepstakes for Juan Soto, but they have had a strong offseason despite that.
With some balanced signings and acquisitions for both their lineup and their pitching staff, New York might have more depth and talent than they did last season.
When looking at the starting rotation, this unit can be really good in 2025. Gerrit Cole will of course be leading the way as the ace of the staff, but he will have a top tier pitcher with him now in Max Fried.
The talented southpaw can be considered an ace in his own right, giving the Yankees an elite 1-2 punch at the top of the rotation.
After the elite talent at the top of the rotation, New York will have veteran Carlos Rodon in the middle, who bounced back nicely after a tough first year in the Bronx.
Also, the Yankees will feature the reigning AL Rookie of the Year Luis Gil, who showcases the depth and talent of the rotation as the likely No. 4 starter. In addition to Gil, rounding out the projected five-man rotation is 28-year-old Clarke Schmidt, who totaled a 2.85 ERA in 16 starts last year.
Recently, New York added some potential depth to their rotation by signing 37-year-old Carlos Carrasco to a minor league deal. The veteran right-hander has had some really poor seasons of late with the Cleveland Guardians and the New York Mets in recent years.
With an ERA of 6.80 in 2023 and an ERA of 5.64 last season, it’s hard to imagine Carrasco making too much of a positive impact for the Yankees in 2025. However, with the minor league deal, he will be able to get some work in Spring Training and potentially surprise some people.
Since New York would seemingly like to trade the current odd man out of their rotation, Marcus Stroman, they might be seeking some potential cheap veteran options to provide depth to the rotation.
Even though he hasn’t been good the last two years and will be 38 years old soon, Carrasco could at the very least eat some innings if need be.
Overall, the likelihood of this signing doing anything meaningful for the Yankees is very unlikely. However, if New York does move Stroman, they might look to add more veterans to test out potentially adding some depth.