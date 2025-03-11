New York Yankees Boss Shuts Down Notion They'll Make Late Trade for Ace
The New York Yankees were dealt a devastating blow when it was revealed that Gerrit Cole would be undergoing Tommy John surgery, putting him on the shelf for the entire 2025 campaign.
Coming off a World Series appearance last year and reloading with a savvy free agency cycle following the departure of Juan Soto, there was optimism the Yankees could get back to the Fall Classic again with an opportunity to win their first championship since 2009.
But, that confidence is now fleeting.
It's not just Cole's status that has been impacted by injury.
Luis Gil is going to be out for months. Giancarlo Stanton could join the ace on the season-long shelf. DJ LeMahieu already has a calf injury, something that's a major concern at this stage of the spring when it comes to how many games he can actually play.
One way New York could quell some of the concerns that currently exist is by making a late move to acquire another high-level starting pitcher.
Whether that's putting together a trade package to land Luis Castillo from the Seattle Mariners or Dylan Cease from the San Diego Padres, bringing in someone along those lines would be a huge boost to the Yankees' chances to compete for a division title and World Series championship.
However, it doesn't seem like that is going to happen.
That basically puts to bed the notion that they're going to make a late move.
The first part of what general manager Brian Cashman said is accurate.
Not many high-end starters are left on the market, with the likes of Patrick Corbin, Kyle Gibson, Lance Lynn, Alex Wood, James Paxton and Spencer Turnbull being the most recognizable names remaining without a team at this stage of the offseason.
Relying on what they have could result in star prospect Will Warren making the Opening Day roster, and even the team going with openers and bullpen games since they have to replace two starting pitchers who are injured.
It will be interesting to see what comes of this before Opening Day.
Cashman mentioning finances won't sit well with the fan base, and with that already at the forefront of his mind, adding someone who could even be a stopgap solution doesn't seem like something New York will do.