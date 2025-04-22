New York Yankees Call Up Former World Series Champion To Bolster Bullpen
The New York Yankees are playing some very good baseball as of now and find themselves in first place in the American League East.
As the team continues to keep up their winning ways, they are still actively looking to improve the roster.
Injuries have been a big storyline for the Yankees this season, but so far they have been able to handle it well.
However, the ineffectiveness of the starting rotation has resulted in the bullpen getting a lot of work to begin the year and that could have a negative impact on the team in the long run.
On Tuesday, New York announced a somewhat significant roster move to bolster their bullpen. Left-hander and former World Series champion, Tyler Matzek, has been signed to the Major League roster.
The southpaw has had a solid career despite missing most of the last two campaigns, so the Yankees decided to take a flyer on him out of the bullpen.
So far in Triple-A, Matzek has performed well. The 34-year-old has allowed just one run in 4.2 innings of work and will now be getting a chance to prove that he is ready to be a contributor in 2025.
By calling up Matzek, the Yankees elected to designate relief pitcher Yoendrys Gómez for assignment.
This move will now give Aaron Boone two lefties to work with out of the bullpen, which is an excellent luxury to have.
If Matzek can regain his form prior to surgery, he could be a valuable weapon for New York out of the bullpen.