New York Yankees Should Trade for Former World Series Champ To Boost Rotation
The New York Yankees have had a solid start to the season, but there is a glaring issue for the team.
Through 19 games, the Yankees have a solid record of 12-7, but there have been some inconsistencies mixed in.
While the offense has exceeded all expectations by setting some early-season home run records, the starting rotation has been a massive issue. Fortunately, despite the struggles of the unit, the team has still been able to win games.
The Yankees rank 28th in starters ERA for the season, just above the Baltimore Orioles and Colorado Rockies. Due to all the injuries, this shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise.
New York started the campaign with Gerrit Cole, Clarke Schmidt, and Luis Gil all on the injured list. This week, the Yankees got Schmidt back, but Cole will be out for the rest of the year, and Gil is targeting a return sometime in the summer.
So far, the replacements haven’t been adequate for the Yankees. Will Warren, Carlos Carrasco, and Marcus Stroman all haven’t pitched well, and Stroman is on the injured list with a knee injury.
Furthermore, Carlos Rodon has been up and down this season, with some good moments and some struggles.
Even when Gil comes back, this unit still feels like it needs more help to support left-hander Max Fried if New York is going to contend.
One option for them is former 2023 World Series champion Andrew Heaney. The veteran southpaw is currently pitching with the Pittsburgh Pirates and is off to a strong start to the campaign.
In four starts, he has totaled a 1-1 record and 2.13 ERA.
He might not be a top-end of the rotation starter, he does have the ability to help New York, and has recent postseason experience as well.
While helping the Texas Rangers win the World Series, he totaled a 4.09 ERA and started in three games in the postseason. He was also the only Rangers pitcher in 2023 and 2024 to make every scheduled return in the starting rotation.
Since the Pirates don't look like contenders this year, the southpaw is likely to be traded at some point before the deadline.
For the Yankees, adding a more proven arm to the rotation makes a lot of sense considering it seems hard to trust anyone outside Fried right now.
While Heaney has never been a superstar, he is a solid option to provide depth for a rotation that needs healthy arms. Furthermore, the cost in terms of prospects wouldn’t be anywhere near the asking price as one of the potential aces who might be available on the trade market.