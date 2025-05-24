Yankees Pitcher Shuts Down Concerns Over Role
The New York Yankees removed Devin Williams from their closer role after a tough spot to the season, but with a resurgence at the mound, the former award winner may be working his way back to the closing spot - not that he's thinking about it.
Williams was acquired by the Yankees from the Milwaukee Brewers during the winter. He started the season with a 11.25 ERA, forcing New York to end his run as the team's closer. However, with six straight games without allowing a run, Williams has dropped that ERA to 6.88 nearing the end of May.
He's not worried about potentially getting his job back, though.
"It doesn't matter right now," Williams told the New York Daily News. "It doesn't matter."
Before joining the Yankees, Williams was a two-time National League Reliever of the Year for the Brewers. He's since been replaced by Luke Weaver, and manager Aaron Boone doesn't sound like he's thinking of making a change back just yet.
"We'll see," Boone said. "No plans right now. I feel like so many of our guys down there, Devin included, are throwing the ball really well. Obviously, Luke's done outstanding in the role. So we'll see. We'll just see as we go."
Williams is entering the final year of club control on his deal. Being a closer would certainly increase his market value. The potential of returning to the role may be there in the future, but for now, he's focused on what he can do on the mound, and showing he's still one of the best as a setup pitcher is keeping his stock high.
"I mean, I'm putting up zeros, right?" Williams said. "You guys get all caught up in this. It's always a question. It's not a thing. If I give up runs in the eighth inning, if I give up runs in the ninth inning, they count the same. It's the same thing."
